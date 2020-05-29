Two Punjab doctors die of coronavirus

Two doctors in Punjab have died of the coronavirus.

One of the doctor’s was from Lahore and the other from Gujranwala. The one from Lahore was reportedly treating COVID-19 patients at Fatima Memorial Hospital. She was in her 20s.

She was receiving treatment for the virus for the last nine days. The doctor tested positive for the virus on May 20.

The second doctor was admitted to Social Security Hospital in Gujranwala.

So far, over 410 deaths have been reported from the virus in the province and over 341 health professionals have been infected.

