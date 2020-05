Two men, who were working for a petrol pump, were shot dead in Pattoki’s Habibabad during a robbery attempt on Monday.

The men were sitting in a car and went to deposit cash in a bank when they were stopped by two armed robbers. The men resisted the robbery during which the robbers shot them and fled.

The deceased have been identified as Rashid and Muhammad Qasim.

The police have cordoned off the area and are conducting raids for the arrest of the suspects.