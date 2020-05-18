Monday, May 18, 2020  | 24 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Two men arrested in North Waziristan over alleged honour killings

Posted: May 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Two men arrested in North Waziristan over alleged honour killings

Photo: Haji Mujtuba

Police in North Waziristan have arrested two men for allegedly murdering two female family members after a video which showed them being kissed by a man was posted online, police said Monday.

The two women were killed on Thursday in a district near the Afghan border, where women often have few rights and are subjected to strict tribal codes that limit their movement outside of the home.

“Both men have confessed to killing them,” said police official Mohammad Nawaz.

The two men, one of whom was the father of the first victim and the other was the brother of the second, were both being held in custody pending trial.

Police said the victims were in their 20s and had appeared in a short video that was posted online that showed them being kissed by a man.

The women were later gunned down in North Waziristan’s remote Garyum village and buried by family members, according to Nawaz.

Another man identified as Umar Ayaz, who allegedly made the video and shared it on social media, has also been arrested, said District Police Officer Shafiqullah.

Loye Daraz, another police official in the area, confirmed details of the incident.

Police said they were searching for two other suspects who were believed to have been involved in the killings.

Around a thousand Pakistan women are murdered in the so-called honour killings each year — in which the victim, normally a woman, is killed by a relative for bringing shame on the family.

Perpetrators have often walked free because of a legal loophole that allowed them to seek forgiveness for the crime from another family member.

But the government has since passed a law that mandates life imprisonment even if the attacker escapes capital punishment through a relative’s pardon.

In September, a Pakistani court sentenced three men to life in prison for the murder of three women filmed enjoying themselves at a wedding in 2012.

— With additional reporting by Haji Mujtuba.

