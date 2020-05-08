Two Lahore men arrested for kidnapping six-year-old boy

The Lahore police arrested two men for kidnapping a six-year-old boy on Friday.

The prime suspect was a close relative of the boy’s and his family, the police said. He had asked for Rs40 million in ransom.

The prime suspect sent two men posing as customers to the family’s furniture shop. They tied up the boy’s parents and abducted him.

The police said the suspect confessed to the crime after getting fed up of his financial situation. They traced the suspects by tracking the location of their mobile phone.