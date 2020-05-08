Friday, May 8, 2020  | 14 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Two Lahore men arrested for kidnapping six-year-old boy

SAMAA | - Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Two Lahore men arrested for kidnapping six-year-old boy

Artwork: SAMAA Digital

The Lahore police arrested two men for kidnapping a six-year-old boy on Friday.

The prime suspect was a close relative of the boy’s and his family, the police said. He had asked for Rs40 million in ransom.

The prime suspect sent two men posing as customers to the family’s furniture shop. They tied up the boy’s parents and abducted him.

The police said the suspect confessed to the crime after getting fed up of his financial situation. They traced the suspects by tracking the location of their mobile phone.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Pakistan's digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
Pakistan’s digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet's instructions
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet’s instructions
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May | Pakistan
40 more Pakistanis stranded in Sri Lanka return home
40 more Pakistanis stranded in Sri Lanka return home
Islamabad IG reveals main hurdles in case investigation
Islamabad IG reveals main hurdles in case investigation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.