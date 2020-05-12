Tuesday, May 12, 2020  | 18 Ramadhan, 1441
Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Two ‘ISIS terrorists’ arrested in Bahawalnagar

Two men suspected to be members of the terrorist organisation ISIS were arrested on Tuesday in Bahawalnagar during an intelligence-based operation.

The operation was conducted by the city’s Counter-Terrorism Department near Nadar Shah Phatak Chishtian Road.

According to the department’s spokesperson, the suspects, identified as Umar Farooq and Muhammad Akram, were planning to conduct a terrorist attack at a sensitive installation in the city.

The authorities recovered explosives, ball bearings, a detonator and prima cord from the site of the arrest. All these parts are used to make an improvised explosive device.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

