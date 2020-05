Two men, suspected of being robbers, were killed during a police operation in North Karachi Saturday night.

One of their accomplices was injured and has been taken into custody by the police. “The suspects had robbed a man in the area and were fleeing,” a police officer said.

The man contacted the police who then followed the suspects. “They opened fire at us after which we shot them too,” the officer added.

The injured suspect is being interrogated by the police.