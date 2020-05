Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

A special flight from Shanghai will reach Islamabad after the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority permitted it to land.

According to the Met Office, today is the last day of Karachi’s heatwave.

The Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Hockey Federation will reopen their offices from Monday. Both boards are likely to make the announcement today.

Screening and sanitising gates have been set up at Masjid Al-Haram.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that the country-wide coronavirus lockdown will be lifted on Saturday.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood says all educational institutions in the Pakistan will remain closed till July 15. Private schools have, however, rejected the directives.

Pakistan’s fast-bowling legend Wasim Akram has said that people are trying to make a name for themselves at his expense.

ICYMI: Karachi AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered policemen not to ask for death certificate for people who have died of natural causes. Click here to read the full story.