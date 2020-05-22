Friday, May 22, 2020  | 28 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Sindh mosques reopen for Jummatul Wida

SAMAA | - Posted: May 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Sindh mosques reopen for Jummatul Wida

Photo: Online

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

  • Jummatul Wida will be prayed at mosques across Sindh with SOPs. This is the first time the government has allowed Friday congregations to be held since the lockdown. Businesses will remain opened too.
  • PML-N leader Attaullah Tarrar has contracted COVID-19. He has gone into self isolation at his home and has advised the people he met recently to get themselves tested for the virus.
  • Single ticket counters are being opened at railway stations in some cities.
  • PIA has announced that it will give 10% discount to doctors and paramedics on air tickets ahead of Eid.
  • The police have arrested a man for the “honour killings” of his two cousins who appeared in a viral video being kissed by someone.
  • An anti-terrorism court has reserved verdict in the murder case of Dr Imran Farooq, a senior MQM leader who was stabbed to death in London in 2010.
  • ICYMI: An inquiry commission made stunning revelations on Thursday about the way sugar barons had cheated farmers, benefited from subsidies and created conditions so that the price of sugar could be higher. Click here to read the full story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Today's outlook: Sindh mosques reopen for Jummatul Wida,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
China scientists believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
China scientists believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.