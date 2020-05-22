Today's outlook: Sindh mosques reopen for Jummatul Wida,

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

Jummatul Wida will be prayed at mosques across Sindh with SOPs. This is the first time the government has allowed Friday congregations to be held since the lockdown. Businesses will remain opened too.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarrar has contracted COVID-19. He has gone into self isolation at his home and has advised the people he met recently to get themselves tested for the virus.

Single ticket counters are being opened at railway stations in some cities.

PIA has announced that it will give 10% discount to doctors and paramedics on air tickets ahead of Eid.

The police have arrested a man for the “honour killings” of his two cousins who appeared in a viral video being kissed by someone.

An anti-terrorism court has reserved verdict in the murder case of Dr Imran Farooq, a senior MQM leader who was stabbed to death in London in 2010.

ICYMI: An inquiry commission made stunning revelations on Thursday about the way sugar barons had cheated farmers, benefited from subsidies and created conditions so that the price of sugar could be higher. Click here to read the full story.