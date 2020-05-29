Today’s outlook: Sindh mosques hold Friday congregations, Toshakhana case hearing

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

The Sindh government has allowed mosques to hold congregational Friday prayers with SOPs. The province will not go under a complete lockdown either.

An accountability court will hear the Toshakhana case where former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yusuf Raza Gilani and former president Asif Ali Zardari have been summoned. NAB accuses the leaders of obtaining vehicles illegally from the Toshakhana (government treasure house).

The Karachi Transport Ittehad has demanded the Sindh government resume public transportation. They say they are starving due to the suspension of business. PTI leader Khurrum Sher Zaman has seconded their demand. Zaman said the government should open public transport immediately and set whatever SOPs it has to.

The missing cockpit voice recorder of the PIA PK-8303 that crashed on May 22 has finally been found.

ICYMI: PIA and the aviation ministry have submitted to Prime Minister Imran Khan the initial report of the investigation into the PIA plane crash in Karachi. Click here to read the full story.