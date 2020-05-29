Friday, May 29, 2020  | 5 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Sindh mosques hold Friday congregations, Toshakhana case hearing

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Sindh mosques hold Friday congregations, Toshakhana case hearing

Photo: Online

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

  • The Sindh government has allowed mosques to hold congregational Friday prayers with SOPs. The province will not go under a complete lockdown either.
  • An accountability court will hear the Toshakhana case where former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yusuf Raza Gilani and former president Asif Ali Zardari have been summoned. NAB accuses the leaders of obtaining vehicles illegally from the Toshakhana (government treasure house).
  • The Karachi Transport Ittehad has demanded the Sindh government resume public transportation. They say they are starving due to the suspension of business. PTI leader Khurrum Sher Zaman has seconded their demand. Zaman said the government should open public transport immediately and set whatever SOPs it has to.
  • The missing cockpit voice recorder of the PIA PK-8303 that crashed on May 22 has finally been found.
  • ICYMI: PIA and the aviation ministry have submitted to Prime Minister Imran Khan the initial report of the investigation into the PIA plane crash in Karachi. Click here to read the full story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
friday prayers Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh allows mosques to hold Friday congregations,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA plane crashes in Karachi's Model Colony, 97 killed
PIA plane crashes in Karachi’s Model Colony, 97 killed
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA's PK-8303
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA’s PK-8303
Inquiry in 3 months, compensation for PK-8303: aviation minister
Inquiry in 3 months, compensation for PK-8303: aviation minister
What we talk about when we talk about May 28
What we talk about when we talk about May 28
People disgusted with social media sharing of PIA plane crash
People disgusted with social media sharing of PIA plane crash
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.