Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Sindh in lockdown until Eid, petrol prices slashed

Posted: May 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: Sindh in lockdown until Eid, petrol prices slashed

Photo: Online

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

  • Sindh has decided to extend its lockdown until Eid. Some exemptions have been given but the public movement to remain restricted from 5pm to 8am. Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah refuted reports that the coronavirus lockdown is being lifted in Sindh. He told the media on Thursday that the government’s priority is to save the lives of its people and for this, every measure will be adopted.
  • Sindh has implemented a strict restriction on movement from 12pm to 3pm on Fridays. All the people whose businesses have been given exemption won’t be allowed to operate during this time.
  • The government has slashed the prices of petroleum products for the month of May, with petrol going down by Rs15 per litre. The new price of petrol will be Rs81.58 per litre, according to a notification issued by the Finance Division.
  • At least140,000 tonnes of wheat, which was being carried in a truck from Ghotki to Karachi, has reportedly disappeared on the way. The wheat has been valued at Rs4 billion. The matter has been sent to the anti-corruption department for investigation.
  • ICYMI: Asad Qaisar, the national assembly speaker, has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, he confirmed in a tweet. “I have placed myself in quarantine at home,” Qaisar said, requesting the people to adopt precautionary measures against the virus. You can read the story here.

MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
List of some online grocery stores delivering in Pakistan
PM Khan’s aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
 
 
 
 
 
