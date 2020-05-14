Thursday, May 14, 2020  | 20 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Shahbaz Gill takes oath, Abbasi appears before NAB

Posted: May 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Shahbaz Gill takes oath, Abbasi appears before NAB

File photo

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

  • The Sugar Inquiry Commission has called Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to question him about the sugar crisis. The CM has, however, refused to appear.
  • Shahbaz Gill has been appointed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on political communications. He’ll take oath today.
  • NAB has summoned PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his son Abdullah Khaqan in the LNG case. NAB says it has found more evidence during investigation.
  • Actor Meera had returned to Pakistan from the US on Wednesday via a special flight. She was tested for COVID-19 and her test result will return today. She is being quarantined at a hotel in Lahore.
  • The Met Office has predicted rainfall in parts of Balochistan and Punjab. In Sindh, fresh showers are forecast in Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad.
  • Over 500 cases of domestic violence have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the lockdown aimed at curbing the coronavirus.
  • ICYMI: Thousands flocked to shopping centres and markets in Sindh and Punjab this week after the coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. All social distancing rules were violated. Click here to read the full story.

NAB shahid khaqan abbasi
 
Today's outlook: Shahbaz Gill takes oath, PML-N's Abbasi appears before NAB,
 
