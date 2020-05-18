Monday, May 18, 2020  | 24 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: SC hears coronavirus case, PM summons meeting

Posted: May 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: SC hears coronavirus case, PM summons meeting

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting to decide on resumption of train operations in the country. The meeting participants will also discuss the SOPs in place during the lockdown.
  • The second round of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme will start.
  • A fresh bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, will hear the suo motu coronavirus case. Other judges include Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan and Justice Qazi Amin.
  • The Punjab government has allowed congregational Jumma-tul-Wida and Eid prayers to be held at mosques and grounds across the province with SOPs in place.
  • The Met Office has predicted a ‘moderate heatwave’ in Karachi for the next three days. The city will witness temperatures of 36 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees.
  • The federal government has suspended Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz for 90 days.
  • ICYMI: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has announced restoration of a complete lockdown in the state from Monday. Click here to read the full story.

