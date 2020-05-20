Today’s outlook: PM Khan addresses WEF meeting, NAB summons Miftah

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a World Economic Forum meeting via video link.

NAB has summoned PML-N leader Miftah Ismail in the LNG tender case. His statement will be recorded.

The Met Office has said Karachi will not witness heatwave this week due to “complete absence of sea breeze”. It had previously forecast a rise in temperature in the city.

Fifteen trains will resume service. The first train, the Tezgam Express, will leave for Karachi from Punjab at 8pm, the Pakistan Express will depart from Peshawar at 6pm followed by the Allama Iqbal Express from Sialkot. Meanwhile, Railways employees complain of not being granted allowances despite completing all their tasks.

The Federal Investigation Agency prosecutor has begun presenting final arguments in the Imran Farooq murder case. The court will take up the case again today.

The Supreme Court will hear a petition challenging shifting of the Mehar triple murder case to an Anti-Terrorism Court.

At least 212 prisoners have tested positive for coronavirus at the Karachi Central Jail.