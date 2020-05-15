Today's outlook: Pakistan observes Youm-e-Ali without processions, National Assembly meets,

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

A complete lockdown will be in place in Sindh from 6am to 3pm today on the account of Youm-e-Ali. The federal government has imposed a ban on holding processions. In Lahore, the district administration has sealed the procession routes with containers. Medical stores, grocery shops and other businesses exempted during the lockdown will also remain closed, while Friday congregational prayers at mosques will remain suspended as well.

The National Assembly session will start at 10am.

Sindh Human Settlement Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Sindh High Court said on Thursday that schools could not expel students over non-payment of fees during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, objecting to the appointment Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh in the National Finance Commission. The CM says the law doesn’t allow him to become a member or head of the commission.

ICYMI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced on Thursday that students of class IX, X, XI and XII will be promoted after being given an 3% additional marks. Click here to read the full story.