Today’s outlook: Pakistan attends Non-Aligned countries meeting, NADRA offices reopen

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday):

President Dr Arif Alvi will represent Pakistan in a meeting with leaders of Non-Aligned countries. The leaders will speak via video link about the coronavirus pandemic. The Non-Aligned Movement is a forum of 120 developing world states.

The National Database and Registration Authority’s offices will reopen from today.

Italy will ease the lockdown from today while Germany will also reopen its mosques.

The coronavirus has claimed 458 lives in Pakistan so far and infected more than 20,000 people.

The United Nations has warned of agricultural crisis in Pakistani due to continuous locust invasions and attacks on crops in Sindh and Balochistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said an atmosphere of fear is reducing across the country due to his government’s efficient strategy of countering COVID-19.

