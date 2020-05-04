Monday, May 4, 2020  | 10 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Pakistan attends Non-Aligned countries meeting, NADRA offices reopen

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Pakistan attends Non-Aligned countries meeting, NADRA offices reopen

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday):

  • President Dr Arif Alvi will represent Pakistan in a meeting with leaders of Non-Aligned countries. The leaders will speak via video link about the coronavirus pandemic. The Non-Aligned Movement is a forum of 120 developing world states.
  • The National Database and Registration Authority’s offices will reopen from today.
  • Italy will ease the lockdown from today while Germany will also reopen its mosques.
  • The coronavirus has claimed 458 lives in Pakistan so far and infected more than 20,000 people.
  • The United Nations has warned of agricultural crisis in Pakistani due to continuous locust invasions and attacks on crops in Sindh and Balochistan.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has said an atmosphere of fear is reducing across the country due to his government’s efficient strategy of countering COVID-19.
  • ICYMI: The Sindh government has decided to turn Karachi’s Pakistan Air Force Museum into an isolation centre for coronavirus patients. Click here to read the full story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
arif alvi nadra
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Pakistan's digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
Pakistan’s digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
India cancels order for China's 'faulty' COVID-19 rapid testing kits
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
'Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues'
‘Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues’
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh government bans Youm-e-Ali processions, rallies
Sindh government bans Youm-e-Ali processions, rallies
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.