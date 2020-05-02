Today’s outlook: Heatwave to hit Karachi, deceased Pakistanis’ bodies return

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday):

The bodies of seven Pakistani nationals who died of the coronavirus in New York will brought to Pakistan.

The Met Office has predicted a heatwave in Karachi from May 5 to May 8. Humidity is likely to increase during these days.

NAB says it has recovered Rs10 billion worth of wheat. The bureau says it has recovered Rs2 billion through plea bargains with mill owners.

The Sindh government claims the Centre’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme led to a spike in coronavirus cases in the province. In recently released statistics, it was learnt that 4,044 COVID-19 patients of the 5,262 patients in Sindh are isolated in their homes. The government says its isolation wards at hospitals are now full.

US President Donald Trump claims he has evidence proving that COVID-19 was prepared synthetically at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. US intelligence agencies, however, say the virus was not man-made or genetically modified.

ICYMI: The United States has allowed PIA to operate direct flights for the first time. Click here to read the full story.