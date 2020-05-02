Saturday, May 2, 2020  | 8 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Heatwave to hit Karachi, deceased Pakistanis’ bodies return

Posted: May 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: Heatwave to hit Karachi, deceased Pakistanis’ bodies return

Photo: AFP

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday):

  • The bodies of seven Pakistani nationals who died of the coronavirus in New York will brought to Pakistan.
  • The Met Office has predicted a heatwave in Karachi from May 5 to May 8. Humidity is likely to increase during these days.
  • NAB says it has recovered Rs10 billion worth of wheat. The bureau says it has recovered Rs2 billion through plea bargains with mill owners.
  • The Sindh government claims the Centre’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme led to a spike in coronavirus cases in the province. In recently released statistics, it was learnt that 4,044 COVID-19 patients of the 5,262 patients in Sindh are isolated in their homes. The government says its isolation wards at hospitals are now full.
  • US President Donald Trump claims he has evidence proving that COVID-19 was prepared synthetically at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. US intelligence agencies, however, say the virus was not man-made or genetically modified.
  • ICYMI: The United States has allowed PIA to operate direct flights for the first time. Click here to read the full story.

RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

Pakistan receives bodies of dead in New York,
 
