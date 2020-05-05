Today’s outlook: Heatwave to hit Karachi, Balochistan extends lockdown

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday):

A heatwave is expected to hit Karachi from today till Friday, according to the Met department. The Sindh government has imposed an emergency in all hospitals in this regard. Experts have advised people to not leave their houses from 12pm to 4pm.

The Federal Cabinet will meet to discuss a five-point agenda.

A National Assembly committee on virtual sessions will meet to draft a schedule for holding NA sessions via video link.

Saima Furqan, whose husband Dr Furqan died after contracting coronavirus in Karachi on Sunday, says her husband was denied a bed at three hospitals in the city before he died at home. The newly appointed federal information minister, Shibli Faraz, said he’ll ask the prime minister to ensure financial help for the deceased’s family.

The Balochistan government has extended the lockdown till May 19.

At least 58 doctors and 21 nurses have so far contracted the coronavirus while performing their duties in Punjab

ICYMI: TikTok star Ghani Tiger’s father was gunned down in Sialkot two days ago. Police have arrested three people nominated in the FIR while the affected family has continued its appeals for justice. Click here to read the full story.