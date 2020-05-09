Today’s outlook: Businesses reopen as lockdown lifted, 6 soldiers martyred

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday):

Many markets and businesses will reopen from today under the government’s SOPs as the federal government announced that the countrywide lockdown was being lifted.

Six Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred Friday night in Balochistan after the vehicle they were riding in was targeted with a remote controlled IED, said the ISPR. One of the martyrs include a major. The personnel were returning from patrolling in Buleda, 14km from the Pakistan-Iran Border, to check possible routes used by militants in the mountainous terrains of Makran.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani says the provincial government will send a recommendation to the federal government for reopening small markets in a day or two.

Swarms of locusts have destroyed several wheat crops in Hyderabad.

According to the Met Office, Karachi will experience pleasant weather after the end of a four-day heatwave.

The Punjab government has suggested that lockdown restrictions should not be eased in major cities in the province.

