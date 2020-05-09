Saturday, May 9, 2020  | 15 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Businesses reopen as lockdown lifted, 6 soldiers martyred

Posted: May 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Businesses reopen as lockdown lifted, 6 soldiers martyred

Photo: Online

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday):

  • Many markets and businesses will reopen from today under the government’s SOPs as the federal government announced that the countrywide lockdown was being lifted.
  • Six Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred Friday night in Balochistan after the vehicle they were riding in was targeted with a remote controlled IED, said the ISPR. One of the martyrs include a major. The personnel were returning from patrolling in Buleda, 14km from the Pakistan-Iran Border, to check possible routes used by militants in the mountainous terrains of Makran.
  • Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani says the provincial government will send a recommendation to the federal government for reopening small markets in a day or two.
  • Swarms of locusts have destroyed several wheat crops in Hyderabad.
  • According to the Met Office, Karachi will experience pleasant weather after the end of a four-day heatwave.
  • The Punjab government has suggested that lockdown restrictions should not be eased in major cities in the province.
  • ICYMI: Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah gave on Friday a detailed plan of how Sindh will ease its lockdown based on the instructions of the federal government. Click here to read the full story.

