Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

‘Tiger Force to start services in Sindh under governor’s supervision’

Posted: May 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
‘Tiger Force to start services in Sindh under governor’s supervision’

Photo: Twitter

The Prime Minsiter Imran Khan’s Coronavirus Tiger Force will begin providing its services in Sindh under the supervision of Governor Imran Ismail, PM’s Special Assistant on Youth Usman Dar said.

“A total of 154,000 people have volunteered from Sindh to become a part of the force,” he said in a press conference on Wednesday.

“All the statistics regarding the force have been shared with the governor and soon after Eid volunteers will be seen providing their services to residents in every district and street of the province,” Dar promised.

He said that perception is being built that since the lockdown has been eased now, the roles and responsibilities of the force will no longer be needed. “I want to clarify that with the ease, SOPs are coming as well.

“Volunteers been working on ensuring the implementation of these measures,” the assistant said. The force has worked to implement SOPs inside mosques and they will be doing the same for Eid prayers.

“The volunteers have also helped us identify hoarders and profiteers who are selling commodities for higher prices,” he said, adding that the nation will have to face the disease for a year, therefore, in multiple circumstances, the force will come in handy.

“As soon as we get demands from the administration, we will start work deployment of the volunteers,” Dar explained. “I believe that this force of a million people is a human resource addition to our administration.”

After Eid, the volunteers will be engaged in greater responsibilities. Dar assured that the force works free of any political affiliations and only aims to help people free of cost. “We want to clarify that we will not use the public’s money on the printing of caps and shirts for the volunteers.”

The assistant expressed his disappointment over the way the Sindh government rejected the concept of Tiger Force. “This is an additional support the federal government is giving to them,” he said.

Dar briefed the volunteers that they only have to take responsibilities that have been given to them by the district administration. “You don’t have to take the law in your hands. You will only pin-point places where you see there’s a problem.”

He appealed provinces to respect the volunteers and laud their efforts and promised conventions for their moral support. “We are proud of you and your name will be written in the history of the country,” Dar added.

Sindh Tiger Force Usman Dar
 
