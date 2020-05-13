Wednesday, May 13, 2020  | 19 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Three suspects retract confessions in Imran Farooq murder case

Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Three suspects retract confessions in Imran Farooq murder case

Photo: AFP/file

Three suspects retracted on Wednesday their confessional statements after five years in the murder of MQM leader Imran Farooq.

Dr Farooq was stabbed to death outside his house in London in 2010.

Khalid Shamim, Mohsin and Muazzam Ali are the main suspects in the case. At the last hearing, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad decided to record their statements in prison because of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The court has told the authorities to make arrangements for hearing the case via video link.

imran farooq MQM
 
