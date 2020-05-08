Three men arrested in Multan for defrauding people under BISP

The FIA’s Multan Cyber Crime Wing has arrested three men who looted people under the name of the Benazir Income Support Programme.

The programme was set up to help low-income groups.

The three suspects, identified as Saeed, Mohsin and Ameer, used to defraud people online.

The FIA has obtained the details of cash accounts operated by the suspects at multiple companies from them and is investigating further.

FIA prosecutor Hina Noman said they have seized between 40 and 50 thumbprints, two laptops and over 150 international devices from their possession.