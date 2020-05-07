Thursday, May 7, 2020  | 13 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Three children among six injured in Indian firing along LoC

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

At least six civilians were injured after Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, the ISPR said in a statement Thursday night.

It said the troops used heavy mortars, artillery and automatics in the Nezapir and Rakhchikri sectors and deliberately targeted the civilian population.

“Due to indiscriminate fire in Kirni Degwar Nar and Mandhar villages, six innocent civilians, including three girls and one woman sustained serious injuries,” the statement read.

The injured have been evacuated to a nearby health facility for necessary medical care.

Tell us what you think:

