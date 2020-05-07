Three children among six injured in Indian firing along LoC

At least six civilians were injured after Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, the ISPR said in a statement Thursday night.

It said the troops used heavy mortars, artillery and automatics in the Nezapir and Rakhchikri sectors and deliberately targeted the civilian population.

“Due to indiscriminate fire in Kirni Degwar Nar and Mandhar villages, six innocent civilians, including three girls and one woman sustained serious injuries,” the statement read.

The injured have been evacuated to a nearby health facility for necessary medical care.