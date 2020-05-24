Think of PIA crash, COVID-19 victims this Eid, urges PM

As Pakistan celebrates Eid today (Sunday), Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged people to think of the victims of the PIA PK-8303 plane crash and the 1,000 who have died of COVID-19 in the country.

In a tweet, he said first let us think of and pray for all those families who have been deprived of their loved ones by the plane crash tragedy and all those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

He also urged people to remember to follow the government’s SOPs.

Eid prayers were held at mosques across the country and many people did not follow the SOPs. They include maintaining distance from one another, not hugging after prayers, wearing masks, completing ablutions at home and bringing your own prayer mats.

Political leaders and government officials reminded the public of the need to follow SOPs in their Eid messages.

President Arif Alvi, in his message, urged people to remember the country’s doctors and nurses in their Eid prayers. He also said to remember Pakistan’s martyrs.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa asked people to pray Pakistan gets through these tough times.