Teacher dies by suicide in Sujawal

A primary school teacher died by suicide at his house in Sujawal’s Mirpur Mathelo on Tuesday.
The police said that the teacher left behind a suicide note in which he said he is being tormented by loan sharks.
His sister has registered a case against five people.
