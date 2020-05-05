Tuesday, May 5, 2020  | 11 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Teacher dies by suicide in Sujawal

Posted: May 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Teacher dies by suicide in Sujawal

A primary school teacher died by suicide at his house in Sujawal’s Mirpur Mathelo on Tuesday.

The police said that the teacher left behind a suicide note in which he said he is being tormented by loan sharks.

His sister has registered a case against five people.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

