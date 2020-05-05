Teacher dies by suicide in Sujawal

A primary school teacher died by suicide at his house in Sujawal’s Mirpur Mathelo on Tuesday.

The police said that the teacher left behind a suicide note in which he said he is being tormented by loan sharks.

His sister has registered a case against five people.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.