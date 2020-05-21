Tareen terms sugar inquiry commission’s report ‘a pack of accusations’

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen has termed the report by an inquiry commission on the sugar crisis “a pack of accusations”.

“The report is a pack of accusations,” Tareen told Samaa TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik on his show Thursday. “It was definitely written by incompetent people and there is no doubt about that.”

An inquiry commission made stunning revelations on Thursday about the way sugar barons had cheated farmers, benefited from subsidies and created conditions so that the price of sugar could go up.

Tareen was among the ones accused of benefitting the most from the crisis. The report said that six major groups control 51% of the total sugar production. Tareen’s JDW mill has the biggest share that is 20% of the total production.

They were also found to be running double books. The mill was underreporting.

They also did under invoicing of their begas molasses to themselves, which inflates cost. An under-invoicing of 25% was found in this case.

Related: Sugar mills lied to govt, cheated farmers, swallowed subsidies: inquiry

Tareen, however, rejected the findings of the commission. He said the decision to allow export of sugar was taken by the government’s Economic Coordination Committee and he had nothing to do with it.

“I was an informal part of the government…I was consulted and I always gave suggestions but I never took any decisions,” he claimed.

“Had the ECC not taken the decision, Buzdar would not have given subsidy and we would not have taken it,” Tareen told the anchorperson.

The PTI leader said the inquiry commission was given a task to probe the increase in sugar prices but it focused on other things. “What is this? It should not have been done,” he said.

Tareen, who used to be a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan, admitted that he is now out of PM Khan’s kitchen cabinet.

“Of course,” Tareen said, when asked if he is out of PM Khan’s kitchen cabinet. “I don’t know how it happened but it’s a story that will come out some day,” he said.

He didn’t forget to mention his “sacrifices” for the party.

One of the biggest sacrifices, he said, was his disqualification by the Supreme Court which he said was a “balancing act”.

“I was [disqualified] to balance the verdict of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification,” the PTI leader said. He said politics should be done in a transparent way and nobody could achieve anything by tarnishing anyone’s name.

“I had a great relationship with Khan sahab and I hope it still exists,” Tareen said.

“I am a part of the party and it is in my blood,” he concluded.