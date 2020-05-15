Stay calm as govt makes difficult decisions, Umar tells public

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar has requested the public to stay calm as the government makes “difficult” decisions.

He was speaking to the media after Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday evening. “The decisions we have taken take the next six weeks into account. If god wills, such a situation won’t be created where our hospitals run out of resources,” he said.

He said the public’s welfare is being kept in mind when making decisions.

Umar lauded the media for creating awareness about the coronavirus. “[The media] has done an excellent job in making the people aware. We can see the difference in how people are living their lives because of the kind of messages the media is giving.”

Umar said some difficult decisions have been made by the government and they are being criticised, but asked the public to remain calm.

He said the government is being honest with its people.