Friday, May 15, 2020  | 21 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Stay calm as govt makes difficult decisions, Umar tells public

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Stay calm as govt makes difficult decisions, Umar tells public

Photo: File

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar has requested the public to stay calm as the government makes “difficult” decisions. 

He was speaking to the media after Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday evening. “The decisions we have taken take the next six weeks into account. If god wills, such a situation won’t be created where our hospitals run out of resources,” he said.  

He said the public’s welfare is being kept in mind when making decisions. 

Umar lauded the media for creating awareness about the coronavirus. “[The media] has done an excellent job in making the people aware. We can see the difference in how people are living their lives because of the kind of messages the media is giving.”

Umar said some difficult decisions have been made by the government and they are being criticised, but asked the public to remain calm. 

He said the government is being honest with its people. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
asad umar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that 'can kill the novel coronavirus'
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Two army men ‘promoted’ in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Amal Umer’s parents seek compensation in her death case
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 10 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 10 May | Pakistan
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Annual health budget won’t be enough to fight pandemic: Bilawal
Annual health budget won’t be enough to fight pandemic: Bilawal
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.