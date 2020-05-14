Thursday, May 14, 2020  | 20 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Special PIA repatriation flight leaves Washington DC for Karachi

Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Special PIA repatriation flight leaves Washington DC for Karachi

Photo: AFP

A special PIA flight left the US capital of Washington DC on Thursday for Karachi.

The flight is one of six special flights being operated between the US and Pakistan in order to repatriate Pakistanis stranded there.

The flight is carrying 232 passengers and will land in Karachi. The passengers were seen off by Pakistani Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan.

Speaking to the media, he said another flight will leave New Jersey for Lahore on May 17.

Any Pakistanis wanting to go back home have to contact their embassy or high commission, he said.

The Pakistani government hopes to bring thousands more Pakistanis home by operating more special flights. International and domestic flight operations have been suspended in the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

PM Imran Khan’s adviser Moeed Yusuf had said earlier in the week that there are approximately 130,000 Pakistanis abroad who want to return to the country.

Pakistanis being brought back to the country are being kept in quarantine centres or hotels until they are tested for the virus.

