Friday, May 8, 2020  | 14 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Special PIA flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis from USA

SAMAA | - Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Photo: File

The government, in collaboration with Pakistan International Airlines, will be sending two special flights to bring back Pakistanis stuck in Washington DC.

The flights will first operate from Washington DC to Islamabad on May 10 and then to Karachi on May 13, the Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC confirmed on Friday.

Another flight will operate from New Jersey to Lahore. The government will also send three more flight for the repatriation of its citizens. The days, dates and other details of these flights will soon be announced.

Stranded Pakistanis can contact their embassy and consulates for details regarding travel by special flights. Meanwhile technical details can be taken by contacting PIA’s contact centre at +92 21 111 786 786.

