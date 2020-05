Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has issued SOPs for identification and retrieval of bodies of the PIA plane crash victims.

An A-320 aircraft of the Pakistan International Airlines crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22. The plane had 99 people aboard and only two survived the incident.

The Karachi commissioner issued on Thursday a notification detailing SOPs for the identification and retrieval of bodies of the victims.

Below are the SOPs: