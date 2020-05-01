Six Sindh restaurants sealed for not following COVID-19 SOPs

The Sindh Food Authority has sealed six restaurants, three bakeries and a pickle factory over their failure to follow coronavirus safety measures.

A fine of Rs300,000 has been imposed on them.

The authority has been inspecting the preparation of food at restaurants and bakeries and their delivery systems in multiple cities in the province such as Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.

During its operation, led by the authority’s director, warnings were also issued to multiple food sellers. Awareness pamphlets of precautionary measures against COVID-19 were distributed to more than 200 food shops, milk shops, bakeries and general stores.

Sindh Food Authority Director General Amjad Ali Leghari assured that such inspections will be regularly made to ensure everyone implements the SOPs issued by the government.

The precautionary methods include regular sanitisation of hands and objects in kitchen, gloves and masks to be worn by chefs and delivery boys at all times and payments to be collected online.