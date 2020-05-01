Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Six Sindh restaurants sealed for not following COVID-19 SOPs

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Six Sindh restaurants sealed for not following COVID-19 SOPs

SAMAA TV

The Sindh Food Authority has sealed six restaurants, three bakeries and a pickle factory over their failure to follow coronavirus safety measures.

A fine of Rs300,000 has been imposed on them.

The authority has been inspecting the preparation of food at restaurants and bakeries and their delivery systems in multiple cities in the province such as Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.

During its operation, led by the authority’s director, warnings were also issued to multiple food sellers. Awareness pamphlets of precautionary measures against COVID-19 were distributed to more than 200 food shops, milk shops, bakeries and general stores.

Sindh Food Authority Director General Amjad Ali Leghari assured that such inspections will be regularly made to ensure everyone implements the SOPs issued by the government.

The precautionary methods include regular sanitisation of hands and objects in kitchen, gloves and masks to be worn by chefs and delivery boys at all times and payments to be collected online.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus sindh food authority
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh Food Authority, payments, online, chefs, delivery boys, coronavirus, SOPs, COVID-19, food sellers, milk shops, bakeries, restaurants, Sindh, factories
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
List of some online grocery stores delivering in Pakistan
List of some online grocery stores delivering in Pakistan
PM Khan's aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
PM Khan’s aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
India cancels order for China's 'faulty' COVID-19 rapid testing kits
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.