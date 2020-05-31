Sunday, May 31, 2020  | 7 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Six killed, 52 injured in two bus accidents in Punjab

Posted: May 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Six killed, 52 injured in two bus accidents in Punjab

Photo: Online

Six people were killed and 52 people injured in two bus accidents in Punjab early Sunday.

The first took place in Kabirwala’s Pul Rangu where a passenger bus overturned while trying to avoid a motorcyclist.

Six people died on the spot and 25 were injured. The rescue operation is currently under way and there are fears that the death toll will rise.

The bus was travelling from Lahore to Multan.

The second accident took place in Okara’s Dipalpur near Aminabad. A speeding bus hit a tractor, injuring 27 people. Five people are in critical condition.

Everyone has been shifted to the THQ Hospital Dipalpur.

Punjab
 
