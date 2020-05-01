Sindh’s lockdown extended until end of Ramazan: Saeed Ghani

The Sindh government has decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown in the province through the month of Ramazan, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said.

The lockdown that had been initially imposed in the province on April 14 will stay in place throughout the holy month. “Industries and businesses will be allowed to open under strict implementation of SOPs,” he said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Friday.

“Changes will only be made considering the spread of the deadly virus in the province,” Ghani said. “If things get better, we will change our policies,” he stated, emphasising that the health of the residents is the first priority of the government.

Ghani advised people to practise social distancing and take responsibility for themselves and those around them. “For shopping, the government might consider opening few businesses with SOPs,” he said.

We will, however, make sure that there are no crowded shops, the minister said. He added that during these critical times, provincial and federal governments should not indulge in political point-scoring and work together to fight the disease.

According to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, 622 more people in the province tested positive for the virus on Friday [May 1]. Six infected people lost their lives to COVID-19.