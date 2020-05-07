Thursday, May 7, 2020  | 13 Ramadhan, 1441
‘Sindh wants to ruin Pakistan’s economy by keep Karachi closed’

Posted: May 7, 2020
PTI MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh says Sindh is conspiring against the federal government.

Pakistan People Party wants to bring the country’s economy down by keeping Karachi closed, he said on Thursday.

The PTI leader also hurled accusations at the Sindh chief and health ministers, saying that they were responsible for Karachi’s Dr Furqan not getting a ventilator. He called for their resignations.

A doctor’s job is not to do press conferences, he said, making a reference to Indus Hospital CEO Dr Abdul Bari’s regular press conferences over the virus.

“Go check your hospitals. Why are people being sent back and denied treatment?” he asked.

