Sindh to turn Karachi’s PAF Museum into coronavirus isolation centre

The Sindh government has decided to turn Karachi’s Pakistan Air Force Museum into an isolation centre for coronavirus patients, Sindh CM Adviser Murtaza Wahab confirmed on Sunday.

In a tweet, the aide said that an initial amount of Rs30 million has already been released. The museum will be used as a quarantine centre for suspected COVID-19 patients as well.

#SindhGovt had spent abt Rs 134 Mn on establishing Field Isolation Facility at Expo Centre. Now decision has been made to establish another such Isolation Facility at PAF Museum, Khi. An initial amount of Rs 30 Mn has been disbursed. Thank u Pakistan Airforce for providing space — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) May 3, 2020

Wahab thanked the Pakistan Air Force for giving the government their space.

Previously, Expo Centre, Karachi had been converted into a field isolation facility at a cost of Rs134 million.

The development came after the number of coronavirus cases in the province spiked to 7,102 as of Sunday. A total of 122 people have lost their lives to the virus in Sindh.