Thursday, May 28, 2020  | 4 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh takes back decision to reopen Sehwan shrine

SAMAA | - Posted: May 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sindh takes back decision to reopen Sehwan shrine

Photo: File

The Sindh government has reversed its decision to reopen the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan.

Sindh Auqaf Chief Administrator Mansoor Ali Mahesar says the decision to keep the shrine closed has been made in light of the current coronavirus situation.

He said until the situation normalises, all shrines under the department will remain closed.

On May 26, the government had announced that the shrine would be reopened from today (May 28). It had said SOPs would be be ensured at the shrine.

It was closed on March 24, when the Sindh government imposed its lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus sehwan Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA plane crashes in Karachi's Model Colony, 97 killed
PIA plane crashes in Karachi’s Model Colony, 97 killed
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA's PK-8303
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA’s PK-8303
Inquiry in 3 months, compensation for PK-8303: aviation minister
Inquiry in 3 months, compensation for PK-8303: aviation minister
People disgusted with social media sharing of PIA plane crash
People disgusted with social media sharing of PIA plane crash
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.