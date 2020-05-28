Sindh takes back decision to reopen Sehwan shrine

The Sindh government has reversed its decision to reopen the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan.

Sindh Auqaf Chief Administrator Mansoor Ali Mahesar says the decision to keep the shrine closed has been made in light of the current coronavirus situation.

He said until the situation normalises, all shrines under the department will remain closed.

On May 26, the government had announced that the shrine would be reopened from today (May 28). It had said SOPs would be be ensured at the shrine.

It was closed on March 24, when the Sindh government imposed its lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.