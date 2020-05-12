Sindh students of classes 1-8 to be promoted without exams

Students in Sindh studying from grade one till eight will be promoted to the next class without appearing in any examinations, announced Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday.

He was speaking to the media after chairing a steering committee meeting where the decision was reached.

Ghani said schools can pass their students on the basis of their academic performance throughout the year.

“Students can be assessed over their performance in first or second term exams or other examination systems depending on schools,” said Ghani.

As for those students who under performed or failed some subjects in their last exams, Ghani advised schools to retake their tests and adjust the marks if they think that’s the right call.

“It is up to the schools how they promote them. We are foreseeing closure of schools for a long time,” he remarked.

The minister will announce a decision regarding matriculation and intermediate exams before Monday after consulting Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.

He said the government might have to make an amendment in the law governing board exams or propose an ordinance because the law prevents students from going to next classes without appearing in board exams.

The minister said it’s a very complex situation and this is why the Sindh government called for an abrupt withdrawal of the Centre’s decision of promoting students of all classes without conducting exams.

He added that schools will not reopen from June 1 and the government will announce the new reopening date along with the entire academic plan after the steering committee’s next meeting.

Ghani assured that the committee is in touch with senior teachers across the province to devise a plan where teachers and students can resume their studies via virtual online classes.

It is possible that the government allows teachers to come to school and operate remotely from there to students at home.