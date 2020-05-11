Monday, May 11, 2020  | 17 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh restricts public movement from 5pm to 6am

Posted: May 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sindh restricts public movement from 5pm to 6am

Pakistani soldiers wearing facemasks, stand guard on a deserted street during a lockdown after Sindh province government announced the closing of markets, public places and ban large gatherings amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Karachi on March 23, 2020. Photo: AFP

The Sindh government has restricted public movement across the province from 5pm to 6am throughout the week.

The Sindh home department notified the change in timings of restrictions Monday evening.

Community markets and retail outlets have been allowed to remain open from 6am to 4pm, Monday to Thursday.

Sindh had been under a lockdown since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The provincial government eased the restrictions from May 11.

The virus has killed at least 200 people while the number of known cases has jumped to 12,017 in the province.

