Sindh restricts public movement from 5pm to 6am

The Sindh government has restricted public movement across the province from 5pm to 6am throughout the week.

The Sindh home department notified the change in timings of restrictions Monday evening.

Community markets and retail outlets have been allowed to remain open from 6am to 4pm, Monday to Thursday.

Sindh had been under a lockdown since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The provincial government eased the restrictions from May 11.

The virus has killed at least 200 people while the number of known cases has jumped to 12,017 in the province.