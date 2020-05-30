Sindh reports 38 deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours

At least 38 people have died of coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Saturday.

Of them, 35 died in Karachi alone, the department said.

According to its daily report, 1,247 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the province in the last 24 hours. Karachi reported 1,043 of them.

The virus has so far killed 465 people, while the total number of known active cases stands at 13,623 in Sindh.

The health department said that at least 522 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of patients who have recovered from the virus has reached 13,272 in the province.

Pakistan, which had been under a lockdown since March’s last week, eased the restrictions a week before Eid. Markets and shops were allowed to reopen, domestic flights have resumed and so has public transport in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan has exceeded 67,000. The virus has so far claimed 1,374 lives.

The government has made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places.

“As the government of Pakistan, we are making the use of masks mandatory,” Dr Zafar Mirza, PM Khan’s special assistant, told reporters in Islamabad on Saturday evening. “It is no more an option…not your wish…you should use it.”

Local transmissions of the coronavirus are now at 92%, he said, warning the cases and number of deaths will rise in the coming days.

“We have several SOPs for different places but I want to give you a list of six or seven [places] where it is mandatory to wear masks…in mosques, bazars, shops, shopping malls, public transport, including plane, trains, buses or wagons,” he added.