Sindh reports 19 deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours

At least 19 people have died of coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Tuesday.

Of them, 14 died in Karachi alone, the department said.

According to its daily report, 706 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the province in the past 24 hours. Karachi reported 608 of them.

The virus has so far killed 299 people, while the total number of known cases stands at 17,947 in Sindh.

The health department said that at least 252 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of patients recovered from the virus has reached 4,741 in the province.

Pakistan, which had been under a lockdown since March’s last week, eased the restrictions earlier last week. Markets and shops were allowed to reopen, domestic flights have resumed and so is public transport in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan has exceeded 44,000. The virus has so far claimed 956 lives in the country.