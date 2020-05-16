Saturday, May 16, 2020  | 22 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh reports 13 more deaths from coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: May 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Sindh reports 13 more deaths from coronavirus

File photo: AFP

At least 13 people have died of coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Saturday.

Of them, eight died in Karachi alone, the department said.

According to its daily report, 674 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the province in the past 24 hours. Karachi reported 559 of them.

The virus has so far killed 268 people, while the total number of known cases stands at 15,590 in Sindh.

The health department said that at least 198 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of patients recovered from the virus has reached 3,804 in the province.

Pakistan, which had been under a lockdown since March’s last week, eased the restrictions earlier this week. Markets and shops were allowed to reopen, domestic flights have resumed and so is public transport in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan has exceeded 36,000. The virus has so far claimed 855 lives in the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, Karachi, Sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Two army men ‘promoted’ in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Amal Umer’s parents seek compensation in her death case
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 10 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 10 May | Pakistan
Annual health budget won’t be enough to fight pandemic: Bilawal
Annual health budget won’t be enough to fight pandemic: Bilawal
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.