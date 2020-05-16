Sindh reports 13 more deaths from coronavirus

At least 13 people have died of coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Saturday.

Of them, eight died in Karachi alone, the department said.

According to its daily report, 674 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the province in the past 24 hours. Karachi reported 559 of them.

The virus has so far killed 268 people, while the total number of known cases stands at 15,590 in Sindh.

The health department said that at least 198 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of patients recovered from the virus has reached 3,804 in the province.

Pakistan, which had been under a lockdown since March’s last week, eased the restrictions earlier this week. Markets and shops were allowed to reopen, domestic flights have resumed and so is public transport in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan has exceeded 36,000. The virus has so far claimed 855 lives in the country.