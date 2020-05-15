Sindh reports 12 more deaths from coronavirus

At least 12 people have died of coronavirus in Sindh in the past 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Friday. Of them, seven died in Karachi alone.



According to the health department, 817 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the province in the past 24 hours. Karachi reported 535 of them.

The virus has so far killed 255 people, while the total number of known cases stands at 14,916 in Sindh.

The health department said that at least 533 have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of patients recovered from the virus has reached 3,606 in the province.

Pakistan, which had been under a lockdown since March’s last week, eased the restrictions earlier this week. Markets and shops were allowed to reopen, domestic flights are going to resume from Saturday and so is public transport in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan has exceeded 36,000. The virus has so far claimed 829 lives in the country.