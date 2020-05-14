Sindh minister Murtaza Baloch tests positive for coronavirus

Sindh Human Settlement Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Samaa TV learnt Thursday.

Baloch underwent test for the virus after he caught fever on Wednesday. He tested positive on Thursday.

The minister has gone into quarantine. He was overseeing the Gadap isolation centre in Karachi.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah telephoned Baloch Thursday evening and inquired after him.

Prior to Baloch, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Governor Imran Ismail and a couple other Sindh MPAs have also tested positive for the virus.