Sindh lockdown not to be intensified Friday

The lockdown in Sindh will not be intensified from 12pm to 3pm on Friday, Provincial Information Minister Nasir Shah said Thursday.

Mosques will remain open tomorrow and Friday congregations will be held as per the SOPs issued by the government, Shah said in a statement.

The Sindh government had imposed a ban on congregational prayers on March 26. The measure was one of the several aimed at stemming the coronavirus spread.

The minister, however, said that lockdown restrictions would remain in place till May 31.

“The [Supreme] court had ordered easing restrictions for Eid, but no new notification was issued,” Shah said.

“The notification issued by the government is still valid,” he added.

Business activities could be conducted during the specified hours on court directives, according to the minister.

Shops and businesses could also function on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Community markets and retails outlets in the province can remain open from 8am to 5pm, according to a notification issued earlier by the Sindh government.

In the past two months, Sindh witnessed intensified lockdown from 12pm to 3pm on Fridays. It was aimed at curtailing the number of people attending congregational prayers.

The provincial government had also restricted business activities from Friday to Sunday.

The SOPs

People above the age of 50, children and those suffering from the flu, will not be allowed to enter mosques. Mosque managements must remove all carpets and lead prayers on the bare ground.

The prayer floor has to be washed with chlorine water every day. Worshippers have been encouraged to bring their own prayer mats and offer wuzu at home. Everyone coming into the mosque has to wear a face mask.

Worshippers must maintain a six-foot distance while praying. Discussions after prayers, shaking hands and hugging is prohibited.