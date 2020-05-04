Monday, May 4, 2020  | 10 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh imposes emergency in hospitals over possible heatwave, thunderstorm

Posted: May 4, 2020

Posted: May 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago


Karachiites covered their heads with wet towels during a heatwave in Karachi. Photo: AFP FILE

The Sindh government has imposed an emergency in all hospitals over a possible heatwave and a thunderstorm in the province.

Temperatures in Karachi may soar as high as 42°C due to a possible heatwave from May 5 to 8, the Met Office forecast.

A dust-thunderstorm coupled with rain is also expected to hit Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad this week.

Keeping the likely heatwave and thunderstorm in view, the Sindh government imposed an emergency in all hospitals and health facilities.

Medical and paramedical staff won’t be given any leave during this period, the Sindh Health Services Directorate General said in a notification Monday.

It asked authorities to establish special wards for heat stroke cases and ensure availability of essential medicines.

