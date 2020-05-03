Sunday, May 3, 2020  | 9 Ramadhan, 1441
Pakistan

Sindh IG asks police to be vigilant of proscribed organisations

Posted: May 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Sindh IG asks police to be vigilant of proscribed organisations

Photo: FILE

The Sindh inspector general has asked the police to be vigilant of proscribed organisations and their splinter groups during Ramazan.

It has been observed that proscribed organisations and their splinter groups have historically scaled up their attacks on law enforcement agencies during Ramazan, the Sindh IG said in a letter to the CPO and DIG Headquarters.

“Most of such terror attacks have been carried out on motorcycles and terrorists have chosen to strike usually at the time of Sehr and Iftaar,” the letter read.

In order to ensure safety of personnel, the IG ordered effective implementation of the ban on pillion riding.

“Policemen shall not sit in groups while having sehri and iftaar,” the letter read. “At least two policemen shall stand guard during sehr and iftaar meals on pickets.”

The IG asked all personnel deployed on pickets to wear bullet-proof vests and other safety gear.

Senior police officials have also been asked to have sehri and iftaar with personnel on pickets and snap checking points.

