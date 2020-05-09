Sindh govt to build infectious diseases hospital in Karachi

The Sindh government has decided to build an infectious diseases hospital in Karachi, Chief Minister’s Adviser Murtaza Wahab announced on Twitter.

In a video message, the minister said that the government is working on building a 400-bed hospital which will soon be completed and opened for the public.

This will be a one of its own kind of hospital in Pakistan and patients with multiple infectious diseases will be treated here, Wahab said adding that the facilities to treat coronavirus patients have also been installed at the hospital.

Around 100 ventilators will also be installed.

Wahab assured that in this time of crisis the government was working on its full capacity to support people as much as it could. We request the federal government to support us in these times of emergency instead of criticising us, he added.