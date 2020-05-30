Saturday, May 30, 2020  | 6 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistan

Sindh governor violates social distancing guidelines in Lyari football distribution

SAMAA | - Posted: May 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
He did not use a glove or mask

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail attracted a big crowd during a visit to Karachi's Lyari on Saturday, raising questions on SOP violations as coronavirus cases in the province continue to rise.

He was distributing football and boxing kits.

A video of the governor shows him handing over footballs wrapped in plastic packets to youngsters. He is not wearing any gloves or a mask.

Currently, over 13,000 people are under treatment for the virus in Sindh.

On April 27, it was reported that Ismail had tested positive for coronavirus. Two days later, he told SAMAA TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik he is not exhibiting any symptoms.

“I feel fine and am not symptomatic,” the governor told Malik. He had appeared on the show via video link.

Thirty of Governor Ismail’s friends and family members he had interactions with got themselves tested and all the results came back negative.

