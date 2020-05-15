Sindh to waive rent for tenants under new law

The Corona Emergency Relief Ordinance, 2020 was approved by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday.

The ordinance was drafted to provide relief to the people of the province amid the coronavirus crisis. It has now been sent to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for final approval.

According to the ordinance, house rent payments under Rs50,000 will be waived off for residents. Those paying rents of Rs100,000, their amounts will be slashed by 50%.

Ease will also be given to people over electricity and water bills. Water bills of 80 square yards of land will be waived off as well.

The bill has multiple other points as well that are aimed at providing ease to residents amid the pandemic. The matter was previously raised in the National Assembly by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.