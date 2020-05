The Sindh government has replaced the Karachi Development Authority director-general and the managing director of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

A notification was issued on Monday by the services, general administration and coordination department after approval from the province’s chief secretary.

Asif Ikram — an officer of PAS (BS-20) is now the DG of KDA, while a Kaushif Gulzar Shaikh, an officer of the secretariat group (BS-20) is the MD of SSWMB.