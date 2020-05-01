Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh Food Authority fires six officers over corruption charges

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh Food Authority fires six officers over corruption charges

File Photo

The Sindh Food Authority fired six employees on charges of corruption on Thursday on the orders of the Sindh High Court.

The officers, Aftab Unar (assistant food controller), Nasir Kazmi (assistant food controller), Vishen Das (additional district food controller), Ali Hassan Magsi (assistant food controller), Niaz Arijo (assistant food controller) and Dur Muhammad Chahchar (assistant food controller) were stationed in Sukkur, Matiari, Larkana, Naushero Feroze, Ghotki and Qambar Shahdadkot.

They were junior officers of Grade 16 but were recently promoted to Grade 17 through bribes and corruption. Following this, other officers of the authority filed a case in the court against them.

According to a notification issued by the authority, it was also revealed during the investigation that these officers did not meet the wheat quota in their districts.

